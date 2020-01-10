Must-Have Tools for Car Maintenance in 2020
This article is sponsored by ToolsPatrol.
DIY car maintenance doesn’t have to be scary. With a few of the right tools, you can perform basic car service and maintenance from the comfort of your own garage, saving time and money.
Here are some essential tools for car maintenance to stock in your garage.
Work lights
To perform mechanical work, you need proper lighting. A set of work lights that provides an adjustable stand will lighten the areas at different angles, letting you use both your hands while you work.
Screwdrivers
There are two types of screwdrivers: standard and Phillips. Standard screwdrivers are ideal for screws with linear notches as they have a flat head. On the other hand, Phillips screwdrivers have a four-pointed star shape on the end, so they work best with screws with cross-shaped notches.
Wrenches
Wrenches, also known as spanners, are generally used to provide grip and advantage in applying torque to turn objects such as nuts and bolts. Wrenches come in many types, including ratchet, adjustable, combination, and torque. A wrench is a valuable addition to your toolbox.
Pliers and wire cutters
Some pliers are used for a combination of tasks, including cutting wire. You can also buy standalone wire cutters. Pliers are quite easy to handle and adjust. A pair of pliers consists of two levers joined by a pivot at one point. They come in many types, including slip joint, groove joint, diagonal, and locking.
Electrical tape
Electrical tape is better known as duct tape, and it has many uses. You are knowledgeable enough to know to keep a roll of duct tape with you at all times. From connecting wires to covering up any exposed wiring, it has the utmost importance.
Gauges
There are two types of gauges you can buy. Tire pressure gauges help you determine the pressure of your tires and whether you need to add or remove air. Tread depth gauges help you know when your tire tread is low and your tires need to be replaced.