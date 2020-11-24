No Comments

2021 Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Win Green Car, Truck of the Year

The fast-charging Mustang Mach-E is the 2021 Green Car of the Year

Photo: Ford

In Green Car Journal’s 2021 Green Car of the Year and Green Truck of the Year awards, it’s a clean sweep for Ford. Ford took home two of the top prizes for 2021 thanks to the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E and F-150.

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E toppled a field of finalists that includes the Volkswagen ID.4, BMW 330e, and Hyundai Elantra. Green Car Journal editor and publisher Ron Cogan calls the Mustang Mach-E “a brilliant move by Ford … a compelling electric vehicle on many fronts with its attractive style, performance-based electric drive, efficiency, and powertrain/battery options.”

Cogan did not specify whether the Mustang Mach-E’s impressive aptitude for housing chicken wings was a factor in the decision.

His high opinion of the Mustang Mach-E was shared by a panel of judges including Ocean Futures Society President Jean-Michael Cousteau, President and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator Matt Petersen, and, yes, inexplicably, world-renowned chin-haver Jay Leno.

PowerBoost (power)boosts F-150 to Green Truck of the Year

The all-new Ford F-150, your 2021 Green Truck of the Year

Photo: Ford

That same panel, Leno included, awarded the new Ford F-150 with the 2021 Green Truck of the Year title. The F-150 beat out the Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel, and Ram 1500 to take home the top prize.

Naturally, the reason for Ford’s win in this category is its class-exclusive 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6. In addition to up to 12,700 pounds in max towing capacity and best-for-F-150 horsepower and torque numbers, the PowerBoost is expected to cover 700 miles on a full tank of gas and will likely be the most fuel-efficient truck in its segment — at least until the fully electric F-150 comes along by late 2022.

“The Ford F-150 earns its well-deserved 2021 Green Truck of the Year honor for an array of important reasons that distinguish it from the crowd,” said Cogan. “The 2021 F-150’s redesign keeps things fresh. The addition of a full hybrid engine option is an important differentiator, as is this pickup’s available Pro Power Onboard output system with 120- and 240-volt outlets for tradesmen and construction sites.”

Both the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 are in production and should be arriving at dealers nationwide … oh, like, any day now, probably. Don’t be too shocked if this is only the beginning when it comes to major awards for this heavy-hitting duo.

