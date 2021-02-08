No Comments

Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Hits 305-Mile Range

Ford’s California-themed pony achieves 305 miles of electric range

Photo: Ford

For as much as Ford has marketed its new Mustang Mach-E around its performance deliverables, its electric range is key to helping drivers get over their range anxiety. Ford has revealed that the Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 delivers the most range of any variant, hitting an EPA-estimated 305 miles on a full charge.

How Far Can It Go? Breaking down the Mustang Mach-E’s different range figures

Back in November, Ford confirmed that select versions of the Mustang Mach-E hit the previously targeted range estimate of 300 miles. Models with rear-wheel drive and the extended-range battery option reach the 300-mile max, while the lowest-rated configuration — models with electric all-wheel drive and the standard-range battery — clocks in at 211 miles.

With that extra five miles of max range, the Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 stands as the best choice for folks most interested in efficiency. Ford says that the difference comes down to a lighter curb weight and more aerodynamic 18-inch high-gloss black-painted aluminum wheels.

Shocker: Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 also fun to drive

It’s not too shabby when it comes to performance bona fides, either. Named for its focus on long-range cruising like you might enjoy on the Pacific Coast Highway, the California Route 1 is still pretty robust at 290 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque.

Though it’s the slowest of the Mustang Mach-E family, the California Route 1 is quick enough in a vacuum, hitting 0-60 mph in just 6.1 seconds. The speediest version of the new Ford EV is the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, which goes 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. Between the California Route 1’s range and the GT Performance Edition’s speed, there’s enough variance that the Mustang Mach-E should hit the spot for different kinds of drivers.

So far, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has already proven a hit among critics and experts. Last month, it was named the 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, adding to a list of titles that includes Green Car Journal’s 2021 Green Car of the Year.

Another Powerful Pony: Ford Mustang Mach 1 makes its return this spring