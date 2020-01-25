No Comments

The Mustang Mach-E Looks to Be a Hit in Canada

Photo: Ford Motor Company

After breaking cover in November, the Ford Mustang Mach-E went up for grabs to anyone willing to plunk down $500 for a reservation. Available out the gate was a limited First Edition version of the all-electric Mustang crossover, which Ford says sold out quite promptly. As it turns out, that also extends to the allotment of Mustang Mach-E First Edition vehicles offered in Canada.

A Ford representative told Automotive News Canadathat “all First Edition are sold out in Canada,” though it’s not known how many examples were up for grabs. Ford CEO Jim Hackett puts the production run for the 2021 model year at around 50,000.

More from Ford: New 2020 Escape gets a sleeker look, hybrid and PHEV options, and tons of tech

Mustang Mach-E shows ‘flexibility going forward’

Canadians interested in grabbing the Mustang Mach-E have an extra advantage over folks in America: there’s no $500 deposit required (though the deposit around these parts is refundable). In both cases, the Mustang Mach-E is expected to officially open for orders by mid-year, and the first deliveries will likely get underway before year’s end.

As far as Ford’s decision to make the Mach-E an officially branded and badged Mustang, Auto News Canada editor-in-chief Jeff Melnychuk encourages folks who are on the fence to “block out all that noise” that comes with silly Change.org petitions and keep an open mind — as that’s the tack he sees Ford taking.

“The best thing perhaps is that Ford has maintained flexibility going forward. The Mach-E could be a one hit wonder or the first vehicle of a Mustang brand,” he writes. “It’s Ford’s choice and the cat is out of the bag now, so the next announcement, if there is one, won’t be as big of a shock. Another vehicle will no doubt spark similar conversation online, however.”

Whether it winds up the first salvo in an effort to turn the Mustang into a wider brand or the first of Ford’s push toward EV supremacy, one thing is clear: Folks are into it.

Looking for Something More Fuel Efficient? Check out the latest of what Ford has to offer