Edmunds Dubs Mustang Mach-E Top Rated Luxury EV

Is this a luxury EV? Edmunds says yes

Photo: Ford

Ford’s been very focused on making sure everyone knows that its Mustang Mach-E is worthy of its pony badge. While the focus has largely been on things like 300-mile electric ranges and 3.5-second 0-60 times, it turns out Ford might be underselling the premium aspect of its electric vehicle. Or at least that’s what Edmunds seems to suggest in naming the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E its Top Rated Luxury EV.

Edmunds: Yes, Mustang Mach-E is a luxury EV

In the write-up of the Top Rated Luxury EV award-winner, Edmunds editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver acknowledges that the Mustang Mach-E is something of a dark horse. But he assures readers that hell has not frozen over — though it is 2020, so let’s not entirely rule that out just yet, okay? Against bona fide luxury brands like Audi, Porsche, and Jaguar, Ford pulls off the unlikely win by delivering a premium interior as well as exceptional driving dynamics and efficiency.

“The Mach-E has a lot in common with similarly priced EVs, but it’s the vehicle’s attention to detail that makes it stand out,” Weaver says. “The luxury component truly comes from its upscale interior materials and attractive central touchscreen. It also combines driving fun worthy of the Mustang name with an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles and 346 horsepower.

“The Ford Mustang Mach-E offers guilt-free performance and pleasing luxury at an attainable price, and that’s why it’s our pick this year for Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV,” Weaver concludes.

So is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E a luxury EV? Given that folks are still arguing whether it’s a Mustang or not, don’t expect a definitive answer any time soon. But with Edmunds weighing in, there’s at least solid evidence toward that point.

Pretend to be surprised the F-150 is Edmunds’ Top Rated Truck

Photo: Ford

Less likely to cause a stir and more along the lines of a “well, duh” decision, Edmunds named the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 its Top Rated Truck of 2021. Though Edmunds says that the F-150 narrowly beat out the Ram 1500, the 2021 F-150 seems a truck of destiny.

Naturally, Edmunds heaps praise on new upgrades like the Max Recline Seats, which are perfect for napping, and the available Pro Power Onboard generator. The PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 gets a nice shoutout for its power, efficiency and driving range, and impressive towing capability. Edmunds goes so far as to call the F-150 PowerBoost the best of both worlds, which is probably exactly what Ford had hoped to hear about its hybrid.

The dual wins for the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 mirror Green Car Journal’s choices for 2021 Green Car of the Year and Green Truck of the Year, respectively. With both now in the finals for the 2021 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards, you can probably expect some more hardware for this one-two combo in 2021.

