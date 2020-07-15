No Comments

2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Lands on Hagerty Hot List

The Mustang Shelby GT500 is one of six vehicles on the 2020 Hagerty Hot List

Photo: Ford

Are you thinking about scooping up a badass 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 but balking a bit at the $74,000 net price? You might not want to think on it too much longer, because expert vehicle valuator Hagerty says that it’s poised to become a collectible.

This month, the 2020 Hagerty Hot List named the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 one of the six vehicles destined to command high prices within the next few years. Hagerty called the Shelby GT500 the greatest pony car of all time in its first drive last October and doubled down on the Hot List, hailing it as “a world-class track weapon with astounding braking and chassis control.”

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that a limited-edition Mustang that’s more powerful than any street-legal Ford ever built is in line to become a collector’s car. While Hagerty doesn’t go as far as to guess how much the Shelby GT500 could be worth one day, it points out that a 2014 Shelby GT500 in perfect shape can fetch more than its original $55,000 MSRP. So it’s a fair enough bet that investing in a 2020 Shelby GT500 could actually yield a return some years and miles down the road.

And even if it doesn’t, who cares? If you’ve got the cash to afford a 760-horsepower Mustang with a supercharged cross-plane crank V8 and a seven-speed dual clutch, you may as well dive right in if that’s your thing. Even if you don’t pull some bank on it in five years at an auction, you’ll get plenty of fun out of it in the meantime — and in today’s world, isn’t joy as useful a commodity as anything else?

Hagerty didn’t say whether it advises ponying up for the $10,000 painted-on racing stripe option, but hey, again, if you’ve got the bucks, do you.

The 2020 Hagerty Hot List also includes high-performance cars like the all-new Corvette Stingray, the ultra-limited Polestar 1, and the 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP motorcycle.

