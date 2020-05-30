No Comments

My Car Knows I’m an Idiot, and I Appreciate it

Photo: The News Wheel

Now more than ever, vehicles are filled to bursting with an insane amount of technology. Some is geared towards efficiency and some towards entertainment, but the vast majority is all about attempting to reduce the impact of human error. As shallow as it may sound, my favorite features aren’t the ones that help me stay centered in my lane or at a safe following distance, they’re the ones that know just how big an idiot I am.

Buying an intelligent car comes with great perks: Learn more about Chevrolet Owner Benefits

Of all of the ways my car takes care of me, the one that I appreciate the most is actually one of the most mundane. You see, I have an incredibly long track record of locking my keys in my car. Accidentally making this mistake doesn’t automatically make anyone an idiot, but in my case, the sheer frequency of the event makes a compelling argument. Here are a few examples:

A few of the ways in which I’ve proven to be an idiot

I once locked my keys in my car in a sandwich shop parking lot during school hours.

One time, I locked my keys in my car in a gas station, forcing my brother to bring the spare set while passersby looked at me with a mixture of condemnation and disappointment in an entire generation.

I very nearly stranded myself in a gas station parking lot three hours from home. You can guess how.

In high school, I once left my Chevy Trailblazer running in the parking lot, unlocked, with the keys in the ignition. The Dean of Students was not amused.

Thank goodness for idiot-proofing

The vehicle I have now has a ton of technology that my trusty 2002 Trailblazer didn’t, including keyless entry and a system that beeps like a maniac if I leave my keys in the car with it still running and will automatically unlock the doors if it detects them inside once I’ve left. This has saved me more times than I’d like to admit.

There are two takeaways here. First, I am an idiot. Second, I’ll trade advanced driver-assistance features and mobile Wi-Fi® hotspots for a system that protects me from my own idiocy any day of the week.

I miss my Trailblazer: Thank goodness it’s coming back