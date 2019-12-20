No Comments

Nearly 1 Million 2020 GM Models Will Offer SiriusXM with 360L

Photo: GM

To deliver the biggest integration by an automaker, select 2020 GM models will deliver approximately 1 million drivers the option to upgrade the way they listen to music and access entertainment options through SiriusXM with 360L.

“Whether on a road trip, dropping off the kids at school or on their daily commute, drivers can get more choice in entertainment with our embedded SiriusXM with 360L experience,” said Santiago Chamorro, vice president for Global Connected Services, GM.

By pulling data from streaming services and satellites, SiriusXM 360L offers drivers and their passengers limitless choices to make their drive as entertaining as possible. SiriusXM has approximately 200 channels and a 10,000-hour library of on-demand content that can be utilized as well. The “For You” setting of SiriusXM with 360L offers choices based on the preferences of drivers and passengers.

Fans will appreciate the sports content available through SiriusXM with 360L.

According to GM, the system showcases “enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener’s favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.”

Drivers who are connected to a Remote Access Plan for their vehicle can also set their “favorites” through their vehicle’s mobile app that will filter though the SiriusXM with 360L user-friendly interface.

“General Motors has always been a leader in delivering innovative technology to their customers and our SiriusXM with 360L platform is a great example of this,” said Steve Cook, EVP, Sales and Automotive, for SiriusXM.