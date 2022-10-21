No Comments

Chevy Silverado HD Gets a Mighty Overhaul for 2024

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Silverado HD is getting a major redesign for the 2024 model year. From boosted power to fresh tech features to a whole new look both inside and out, here are some of the highlights you can expect from the 2024 Silverado HD.

Meet the Lineup: Learn about all of Chevrolet’s key truck models

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance enhancements

The Silverado HD’s standard 6.6-liter gas V8 now comes paired with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission, allowing for smoother performance and more efficient towing capabilities.

The available Duramax V8 turbo-diesel boasts upgraded strength for 2024: 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. While 3500HD models retain their 36,000-pound diesel towing max, 2500HD diesel models can now tow a greatly improved 22,5000 pounds when equipped with the Max Tow Package.

Photo: Chevrolet

New towing tech

The 2024 Silverado HD loads up on new towing technologies to support its 14 available trailering camera views and In-Vehicle Trailering App. These include Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, an enhanced Transparent Trailer camera view, and a newly available adaptive cruise control system optimized for trailering. Plus, a new GCW Alert feature keeps drivers from exceeding the truck’s Gross Combined Weight Rating.

Photo: Chevrolet

Redesigned interior and exterior

On the outside, the 2024 Silverado HD shows off a fully redesigned front end, including available new dual-projector LED headlamps and a new grille. Six paint color options have been added as well, along with three new wheel designs.

The truck’s interior shows off a reconfigured cockpit with an available 13.4-inch touch screen and 12.3-inch driver display with Google Built-In capabilities, a new center console look, and an overall feel that’s more streamlined and spacious. Other improvements include extra hidden storage, additional cup holders, and more intuitive knobs and controls.

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety upgrades

Chevrolet is gradually making the Chevy Safety Assist suite standard across its entire lineup, and the Silverado HD is no exception. For 2024, all trims will get features like Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Departure Warning, and Following Distance Indicator.

For even more details about the 2024 Silverado HD, check out Chevy’s news release. To learn what else Chevy is planning, see our recent coverage of the brand’s 2023 lineup changes.