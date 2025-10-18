A New 4×4 Audi Is Coming — and It’s Built to Compete With the Mercedes G-Class

This upcoming model, still under wraps, would mark a major shift for Audi, which until now has focused its SUV portfolio on performance and luxury rather than serious off-road capability. The project aligns with broader strategies at Volkswagen Group, suggesting possible platform sharing with Scout Motors vehicles already slated for U.S. production.

The rugged SUV sector has long been ruled by the G-Class, a model with roots in the 1970s and a loyal global following. That dominance has gone largely unchallenged by BMW and Audi, two brands that otherwise mirror many of Mercedes’ moves. But as both competitors signal interest in launching their own 4x4s, a reshuffling in this high-margin niche may be underway.

New Direction Backed by Top Audi Executives

The project, which may adopt the Quattro badge, first surfaced in public conversations as early as 2023. That year, Marc Lichte, then Audi’s design chief, noted there was still space in the market alongside models like the Land Rover Defender and the G-Class. His successor, Massimo Frascella, has yet to speak on the matter, but top-level support remains in place.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner confirmed in a recent Autocar interview that the brand has not abandoned its off-road ambitions. “It works perfectly to have a more focused line-up in the core, and in addition to that have some niche models to build the brand,” Döllner said, report Carscoop. He also emphasized the company’s strategy of integrating niche design ideas into mainstream products, suggesting this 4×4 may serve a broader purpose beyond brand positioning.

While some concept models like the Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept hinted at Audi’s interest in the segment, Döllner appeared to favor the idea of a standalone model built from the ground up, rather than an off-road variant of an existing electric SUV.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class – © Mercedes-Benz

Shared DNA with Scout and Potential U.S. Production

The vehicle could be developed in partnership with Scout Motors, another Volkswagen Group brand currently working on the Scout Traveler SUV and the Tera pickup. Both of those vehicles are based on ladder-frame architecture and will offer four-wheel drive with locking differentials—specifications that align closely with the rumored Audi model.

As reported by Supercar Blondie, manufacturing in the United States, specifically at the Scout Motors facility in South Carolina, is being seriously considered. Producing the vehicle domestically could help Audi sidestep U.S. tariffs, a move that would also streamline logistics and reduce costs.

Döllner indicated that using an existing VW Group plant stateside was “logical,” but left open the possibility of establishing a dedicated Audi facility depending on government alignment and regulatory factors.

Importantly, this partnership would allow Audi to avoid the high R&D costs typically associated with developing an entirely new platform, particularly one suited for genuine off-road use. The VW Amarok platform, once a candidate, is now considered outdated and not suitable for future models in this class.

Design Rooted in Audi Tradition, but Shaped for New Terrain

In terms of design, early illustrations by digital artist Theophilus Chin suggest a bold, boxy profile with clear Audi design language blended into a more utilitarian frame. These renderings are unofficial, but they reflect expectations that the SUV would adopt visual elements from Audi’s Concept C, including a slim vertical grille and a horizontal headlight configuration.

The concept shares little with existing models like the Q7 or Q8, instead leaning heavily on proportions closer to the Scout Traveler. The brand’s design team may also draw inspiration from the Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept, which featured portal axles, raised suspension, and all-terrain tires—though this model is not expected to directly influence the final product.