New Campaign Pits Mustang Mach-E v. Everything

Mustang Mach-E don’t care. It’ll fight anybody. Whatever. Bring it

Photo: Ford

Ford launched a new campaign this week called Mustang Mach-E v. Everything. With five short ads, Ford looks to change the public perception of electric vehicles by having it prove its mettle against lightning, DNA, and rocket science.

One question up top: Is it called Mustang Mach-E v. Everything — rather than Mustang Mach-E vs. Everything — because it’s a prelude to a legal action? Is the Mustang Mach-E the plaintiff in a Supreme Court case against the concept of gravity? Is Ford’s EV being sued by Mr. DNA from Jurassic Park?

Needless pedantry about how Ford abbreviates versus aside, the campaign delivers on its goal. The videos show off the SUV’s acceleration, 300-mile max EPA-estimated range, quick-charging capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies.

“Mustang has always been disruptive, and the all-new, all-electric Mustang is no different,” said Ford Motor Company Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering. “We needed a campaign that brought the spirit of Mustang to life in the most compelling, entertaining way possible. And Mustang Mach-E v. Everything does just that.”

Photo: Ford

Ford says that the campaign was inspired by the uptick in searches that use some variant of versus in the query. Per the 2020-21 Google Trends survey, vehicle comparison searches are up 64 percent over the last year — particularly when it comes to electric vehicles.

So rather than, say, showing off how the Mustang Mach-E smokes the Chevy Bolt or a Tesla Model Y, Ford decided to have its new EV battle it out with *checks notes* a pit crew. And not the Pit Crew from RuPaul’s Drag Race — which really would have been something to behold. Does Andrew Christian make underwear big enough for an SUV?

You can check out a playlist with the five videos in the campaign below. Looking forward to future installments like Mustang Mach-E v. Godzilla v. Kong and Mustang Mach-E v. People Who Don’t Think the Mustang Mach-E is Actually a Mustang.

Ford Mustang Mach-E v. Everything