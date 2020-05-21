No Comments

New Chevrolet Monza and Onix Sedan Variants Come to China

The Chevrolet Monza

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet recently added to its Chinese compact sedan lineup, introducing four variants of the sporty Monza and two variants of the family-oriented Onix.

The four new Monza models are equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains, while the two new Onix models carry a 1.3-liter engine. Both the Chevrolet Monza and Onix come with an eight-year/160,000-kilometer powertrain parts warranty and a free annual Onstar 4G LTE data allowance.

“The newest members of the Chevrolet compact sedan family offer dynamic styling, outstanding fuel efficiency, and affordability,” said Scott Lawson, general director of Chevrolet for SAIC-GM. “Their launch demonstrates Chevrolet’s commitment to listen to customers across China and offer products that meet their individual needs.”

Chevrolet Monza 48V

The four new Chevrolet Monza 48V variants include two RS models and two Redline models. Each one features a mild hybrid system with a 48-volt motor and battery to support the main gas engine. This allows for greater efficiency (up to 50 mpg) and decreased emissions. This mild-hybrid technology can be paired with 1.0-liter turbo, 1.3-liter turbo, or 1.5-liter Ecotec gas engines.

The new Monza variants also offer a choice of six exterior paint colors and come standard with the new MyLink+ infotainment system.

The Chevrolet Onix

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Onix 1.3L

Under the hood, the two Chevrolet Onix 1.3L newcomers boast a new 1.3-liter Ecotec dual-injection engine with variable valve timing. This engine is connected to an enhanced five-speed manual transmission and can achieve a fuel economy rating of up to 49 mpg. The new Onix variants come with four exterior color options and an expanded list of standard safety features.

The Onix lineup also includes a model outfitted with a 1.0-liter intelligent direct-injected turbo engine.

Despite a widespread decline in sedan sales,the Chevrolet Monza and Onix have done quite well for themselves in their brief time on the market. The Monza, which debuted in 2019, is Chevrolet’s top-selling Chinese nameplate. The Onix, which also arrived in China for 2019, is Chevrolet’s global car bestseller.