New Chevy Ad Highlights Brand’s Safety Features

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Plus

Photo: Chevrolet

This year, GM’s ads have spanned from special financial assistance offers like the Chevy Cares program to spotlighting altruistic initiatives from Detroit-based businesses like Better Made. One of the newest ads highlights Chevrolet’s personal commitment to producing safe SUVs.

The ad

Dubbed “Family of SUVs: Engineers,” the ad provides a glimpse of just some of the GM engineers that bring their family-oriented perspectives to work as they fine-tune and implement the brand’s active safety technologies on Chevy SUVs.

Though just 30 seconds long, the clip provides a vivid image of the Chevrolet being a family-focused brand that values keeping your loved ones safe as much as you do. The video footage is a montage of vehicle production interspersed with the engineers and their families enjoying quality time and going on drives together.

The voice-over occasionally interjects to emphasize the message. “We’re not just engineers. We have families too.” At the end of the clip, the camera zeros in on Chevy’s SUV lineup and concludes with a memorable line. “We don’t just take safety seriously, we take it personally.”

Chevrolet active safety technologies

2020 Equinox is just one of Chevy’s SUV models that’s available with driver-assist technology

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re new to the Chevy SUV lineup, here are just some of the active safety features that the manufacturer offers.

Assistance when shifting lanes

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning helps you stay alert on long drives. It notifies you when the vehicle starts drifting outside of the lane lines. Lane Change Alert sends you side-mirror alerts if it detects a vehicle in your blind spot so that you can change lanes more safely.

Protecting you both in front and behind

Forward Automatic Braking provides extra braking power if it senses that you need help bringing the SUV to a full stop in time to avoid a crash. Rear Cross Traffic Alert provides assistance when the vehicle is in reverse, alerting you to objects and pedestrians in the path of travel.

Two other advanced features

Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera takes conventional cruise control a step further. It lets you set a certain following distance from the vehicle up ahead and automatically adjusts the SUV’s speed if necessary.

High-Definition Surround Vision will keep passengers and your vehicles protected when traveling at low speeds. It provides a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings when maneuvering in and out of your garage or a public parking space.

