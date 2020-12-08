No Comments

New Chevy Captiva to Captivate Mexico in 2021

Feast your eyes on the new Chevy Captiva, coming to Mexico next year

Photo: General Motors

Chevrolet is fixing to have an absolutely stacked SUV lineup in Mexico next year. General Motors of Mexico announced in November it will start selling the new Chevy Captiva in 2021, giving the bowtie brand eight options. The compact SUV, which seats up to five or seven depending on configuration, should manage to stand out in the mix thanks to its price point and style.

Get Ready for Winter: Prepare your vehicle for the cold days ahead

Chevrolet Marketing Manager Adriana Schütte says that the 2022 Chevrolet Captiva should wind up becoming a hit with customers thanks to its versatility. Seating for up to seven with a 50/50-split third row makes it a nice alternative to the Traverse, which seats eight. However, its compact size puts it closer in proportion to the recently launched Chevrolet Tracker and Blazer despite being able to seat two more people.

Another place where the 2022 Chevrolet Captiva differs is in design. Unlike the Blazer and the U.S.-sold Trailblazer, the Captiva is a bit more subtle with its curb appeal. Taking the looks of the Baojun 530, the new Chevy Captiva is just the right amount of bold without being too loud about it.

Schütte also says the 2022 Chevy Captiva should take off thanks to the “cost-benefit proposal” of a nice price tag. The new Chevy Tracker starts at 339,900 pesos, then it’s a large jump to the Chevrolet Equinox at 499,900 pesos. If you want the Blazer, it’ll set you back 766,700 pesos. The Captiva would likely settle somewhere between the Tracker and Equinox price-wise.

2022 Chevy Captiva gets vinyl seats

Oh yeah, you read right. Vinyl seats

Photo: General Motors

Though it should carry a cushy price tag, the Chevy Captiva will get some of the amenities you’d expect from a modern compact SUV. Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a keyless ignition — it’s all there. It’ll also have vinyl seats … yay! Vinyl!

While details are slim, you can extrapolate that the Captiva sold in Mexico will also get the 1.5-liter turbo-four, which is the engine option internationally. Chevy sells the new Captiva in several international markets, including Egypt and countries throughout South America. Don’t expect to see the Captiva come to America any time soon — or ever, probably.

Chevy Knows Style: New Redline editions add a touch of sportiness to Chevrolet favorites