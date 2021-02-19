No Comments

New Details Drop About the 2022 Infiniti QX55

More info has come to light about the new 2022 Infiniti QX55. From its features and trim levels to its starting MSRP, here’s the latest scoop on this new crossover coupe.

Meet the latest addition to the Infiniti lineup

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 will come in three well-equipped trims: Luxe, Essential, and Sensory. All models will come standard with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and 20-inch wheels, and a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof. It’ll be available in eight colors: Liquid Platinum, Majestic White, Slate Gray, Mineral Black, Graphite Shadow, Black Obsidian, Dynamic Sunstone Red and Hermosa Blue.

Inside, the QX55 offers plenty of luxuries, with standard ergonomic heated front seats, dark aluminum accents, and Active Noise Cancellation. It also boasts plenty of infotainment tech — the QX55 has a standard dual-screen InTouch system with 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower touch screens, along with wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi connection for up to seven devices. The automaker also promises that the crossover coupe will offer “class-leading cargo capacity,” but hasn’t released any figures.

Available upgrades will include semi-aniline leather seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, climate-controlled front seats, open-pore wood trim accents, and a handy motion-activated liftgate.

Under the hood, each model sports a 268-horsepower VC-Turbo mill that’s matched with a Continuously Variable Transmission. That smooth-shifting transmission offers paddle shifters and a manual mode, for a more hands-on ride. The QX55 even offers a drive mode selector that helps you conquer whatever conditions you encounter on your daily commute.

In terms of safety, the QX55 will come standard with plenty of tech tools. These include Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist.

If you’d like even more active safety tech, you can upgrade for access to an Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, as well as ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Cruise Control.

Reservations are now open for the 2022 Infiniti QX55. The model is expected to hit showrooms in North America this April, with a starting price of $46,500.