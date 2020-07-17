No Comments

New Image Teases 2021 Chevy S10 Refresh for South America

It may be darkened, but there’s plenty of exciting info to glean from this teaser image

Photo: Chevrolet

While its presence on the global stage has been reduced in recent years, GM maintains a strong foothold in South America. In June of 2020, it was announced that Chevrolet would be introducing a midsize pickup to the international market. On July 10, the world got a sneak peek at what this pickup would look like. Thanks to a teaser image released my GM, we now have our first glimpse of the newly-refreshed 2021 Chevy S10.

A closer look at the 2021 Chevy S10

The above image is an obscured look at the revised front end of the 2021 S10. This was one of the biggest focal points of the S10’s refresh, and despite the dark image, the changes are apparent. The all-new grille bar seems to have a dark finish, and looks to be inspired by the North American 2021 Chevrolet Colorado. The 2021 S10 also appears to feature the newly-positioned Chevrolet bow tie first seen on the 2019 Silverado 1500. It’s entirely possible that this won’t be the 2021 S10’s only front fascia, as other trim levels may feature different designs.

Although not pictured, the refreshed S10 is expected to feature a number of other changes. These include exterior design updates, upgraded interiors, equipment modifications, and more. The 2021 S10 is also expected to be sold in multiple trim levels. As previously mentioned, it’s likely that each will vary in design, giving the different trims unique personalities.

The 2021 Chevy S10 will hit South American dealerships in the third quarter of 2020. Beginning in Brazil, the vehicle will then be rolled out to Argentina and other select South American markets. July of 2020 marks 25 years of Chevrolet in Brazil, a milestone that was celebrated by the production of the country’s one millionth S10. Stay tuned for more information on the refreshed S10’s release as it becomes available.