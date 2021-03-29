No Comments

New Security Feature Offered on Dodge Muscle Cars

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Photo: FCA

You will have greater peace of mind as a Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger owner thanks to the new security feature. When equipped with either the 392-cubic inch HEMI V8 or supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine, the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger deliver second-level security against theft. To authorize the upgraded software, you just need to input a four-digit encryption security code.

“Today, Dodge is launching a new owner-customized ‘double verification’ security system,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “When flashed into the computer of affected 2015 or newer Dodge muscle cars, the protective software will limit the engine output to less than 3 horsepower, foiling fast getaways and joyrides.”

2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody

Photo: FCA

Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger models eligible for the software upgrade are model years 2015 through 2021. If your Dodge Challenger or Charger falls into these model years and is equipped with one of the requisite engines, contact your local Dodge dealership to install the system. The service is free. You can access the extra protection through the user-friendly Uconnect 4C infotainment system. The Uconnect system features standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you can seamlessly sync your apps, contacts, and playlists. Hands-free calling and voice command lets you connect without risking your safety by taking your hands off the wheel.

“More than 150 cars are stolen every day in the United States,” added Kuniskis. “For any car owner, it’s terrible, it’s a hassle and it’s a personal violation. Though statistically rare, car thieves have targeted the high-horsepower Dodge muscle cars, and we want the Dodge ‘Brotherhood’ to know we’re taking quick action and covering their backs.”

This latest security update from Dodge won’t be the last effort the automaker creates to help protect your vehicle. The automaker will develop additional enhancements so you and other Dodge owners don’t have to suffer the frustration and money loss of a stolen vehicle.