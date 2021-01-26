New Sitcom About the Auto Industry is Heading to NBC
Let’s face it: pretty much every topic under the sun has had a sitcom made about it. From family dramas and sci-fi stories to shows set in airports, bars, offices, and hospitals, it seems like sitcoms have covered almost everything. But what about a story centered on the auto industry? Turns out NBC is currently developing one, and it looks to be a hoot.
NBC’s new auto-centric sitcom
Confirmation of this new sitcom came on Tuesday, when the Detroit Free Press broke the news. Although little is known about the plot of the new series, we do know that it will be called American Auto. The basic outline involves a fictional car company called Payne Motors, based out of Detroit. The series will apparently focus on the difficulty in navigating the rapidly changing world of modern automotive business. Despite the serious-sounding nature of the story, hilarity will no doubt ensue.
If the creative team working on American Auto is anything to go by, the show is definitely in good hands. The creative mind behind the series is Justin Spitzer, and if that name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason. His resume includes writing and producing Superstore, a sitcom set in a warehouse store, as well as the hit shows Scrubs, Mulaney, and even the beloved U.S. version of The Office. With Superstore set to end its run later this year, it seems like Spitzer has found a new project to work on.
The cast of American Auto is expected to be led by Saturday Night Live veteran Ana Gasteyer, who will portray the CEO of Payne Motors. Other confirmed cast members include Michael B. Washington, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White, Humphrey Ker, X Mayo, and others.
American Auto is set to air on NBC later this year as part of their 2021-2022 season lineup.
