New Sport Bar and Lighting Package Offered on 2021 Canyon

The new 2021 GMC Canyon AT4

Photo: GMC

The GMC Canyon is receiving some fantastic updates for the 2021 model year. One exciting change is the addition of the new Sport Bar and Lighting Package to the truck’s available options.

An overview of the package

The available Sport Bar and Lighting Package gives the 2021 Canyon a more rugged look and provides you with better visibility on the drive. The package features a bed-mounted sport bar with a tubular construction and the Canyon logo. Plus, it comes with weather-resistant off-road lights that illuminate off-road paths.

The package is specifically designed for trucks that are not equipped with fog lights. It’s offered on the AT4, Elevation Standard, and Elevation trims. However, it’s not available for the luxurious Denali trim. If you buy a vinyl tonneau cover that has integrated support bows, you also cannot opt for the package.

The package will have late availability and will cost $995. Either the Canyon bumper-to-bumper warranty will cover the package or a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty will cover it. If you’re interested in purchasing the package, you can get it installed at the dealership when ordering the truck initially or add the components as accessories later on.

For the 2020 Canyon, the sport bar was an available option, but the off-road lights were not. Accordingly, the 2021 model year will be the first time that you can add off-road lights to the truck. Nevertheless, upon the release of the 2021 Canyon, you will also be able to buy the package components as accessories for the 2015 to 2020 model years of the Canyon.

With a new AT4 trim, an updated Denali trim, and the new Sport Bar and Lighting Package for the 2021 GMC Canyon, there’s a lot to be excited about. Luckily, you won’t have to wait long to experience the truck firsthand since it’s set to be released late this spring.