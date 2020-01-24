No Comments

New Survey Says Consumers Want Car Tech…But Only If It’s Cheap

Advanced safety tech was just one of the categories survey participants said they didn’t want to pay much for

Photo: Connection Center

From semi-autonomous systems to infotainment perks to driver-assist tools, it’s a safe bet to say that a lot of drivers appreciate progressive auto technologies. But a new study indicates that most consumers aren’t willing to pay much for these technologies.

Study findings

Not a lot of consumers were willing to shell out much for even infotainment tech, according to the study

In Deloitte’s 2020 Global Automotive Consumer Study, the company surveyed 35,000 consumers in 20 countries. According to the results, 60 percent of U.S. consumers said they wouldn’t pay more than $500 for advanced safety tech on their vehicle. The study also found that 54 percent wouldn’t pay more for alternative engines, 58 percent wouldn’t pay more for autonomous tech, and 75 percent wouldn’t pay more for infotainment.

Deloitte found this same attitude in other countries, as well, such as India and Germany. In India, the unwillingness to pay more than $500 for certain categories was as follows: 49 percent (safety) 39 percent (alternative engines), 40 percent (autonomous tech), 57 percent (infotainment). In Germany, the percentages were quite high: 71 percent (safety), 58 percent (alternative engines), 67 percent (autonomous tech), and 79 percent (infotainment).

Doubts about AV tech

A lot of consumers are skeptical of the benefit of autonomous tech systems

Photo: General Motors

The study also revealed another interesting reality: a prevalent skepticism about autonomous vehicle tech. 58 percent of Indian consumers think autonomous vehicles won’t be safe. Other countries expressed lower, but still significant, percentages of AV skeptics: Germany 45 percent, Japan 47 percent, Republic of Korea 46 percent, U.S. 48 percent.

Though many automakers are focusing their attention on producing the latest and greatest technologies — especially AV, infotainment, and safety systems — this new study is something they should take into consideration when planning and unrolling new advancements. It will be interesting to see if these statistics change over the next decade, as more consumers bring home new vehicles and gain more experience with the technologies they’re currently cynical about.