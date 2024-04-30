No Comments

New Tacoma Trailhunter Trim Uses Tundra Hybrid Engine

Photo: Toyota

With new competitors like the Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator, plus an increasingly broad range of extreme overlanding packages, the midsize pickup segment has been picking up steam in recent years. And now, it’s Toyota’s turn to turn up the heat with the 2024 redesign of its popular Tacoma truck.

The Tacoma will be offered with the i-FORCE MAX Hybrid powertrain that made its debut on the 2022 Tundra full-size truck, generating 326 horsepower and an incredible 465 lb-ft of torque. That’s 75% more torque than the outgoing Tacoma V6 could crank out. It will be offered as an option on the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trims, and come standard on TRD Pro models as well as the new Tacoma Trailhunter trim.

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Faced with off-roading rivals like the Colorado ZR2 Bison and Ranger Raptor, the Tacoma Trailhunter adds exclusive features designed to make the already capable Toyota truck the ultimate adventuring rig. The company worked with Australian off-road experts ARB to develop position-sensitive 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks, a steel rear bumper with rear recovery points, and modular sport bar with removable panels.

Multiple steel skid plates protect the Trailhunter from underbody damage, while an integrated 20-inch LED light bar and color-switching LED fog lamps reveal the way. The Tacoma’s maximum ground clearance is 11.5 inches, and it has a 35.7-degree approach, 24.6-degree breakover, and 22.6-degree departure angle.

To help you navigate tricky trails, Crawl Control technology can creep the truck forward and slow down automatically. This lets you easily view the Multi-Terrain Monitor to steer the Tacoma where it needs to go.

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Even if you’re not interested in off-roading, there’s plenty of reason to drive a 2024 Toyota Tacoma. It has wireless smartphone connectivity, a touch screen up to 14 inches across, USB-C ports, wireless charging, and on hybrid models, a configurable 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

Every new Tacoma also comes with standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes a proactive driving assistance system capable of gently braking or steering to maintain safe distances to pedestrians, cyclists, or other vehicles.

The first wave of production units, including the new Tacoma Trailhunter trim, is expected to hit dealerships before the end of spring.