New Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition is Exclusive to the U.S.

Photo: Toyota

The Supra may be one of the most iconic Japanese nameplates in the world, but Toyota isn’t beyond creating a few special edition models just for its North American market. Every example of the new GR Supra A91-CF Edition will be sold only in the United States — rejoice, JDM fanboys.

Of course, there won’t be that many models to begin with. The special-edition Supra will have a limited run of 600 units, meaning it will be more likely to end up in a collector’s garage than in the hands of a wide-eyed Supra lover who grew up watching too many Fast and Furious movies.

Still, no matter who ends up at the wheel, the GR Supra A91-CF Edition is undeniably cool. It has lots of exposed carbon fiber trim, unique 19-inch matte black wheels, and a red Brembo brake package. The interior is two-tone leather and Alcantara in black and red.

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

The best perk, at least from the perspective of someone who would want to track the thing, is the complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association. Said membership entitles owners to a one-day performance driving event with expert instructors who can show you how to properly extract all that the Supra has to give.

That’s about it for the list of features. As for the 2022 GR Supra in general, it’s largely unchanged from the 2021 model, which last year got a substantial power increase. For the new model year, the GR Supra gets a newly available red interior and standard heated seats, but that’s about it. If you’re looking for a reason to buy a 2022 GR Supra over the 2021 model, the A91-CF Edition is it.