New Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition is Exclusive to the U.S.
The Supra may be one of the most iconic Japanese nameplates in the world, but Toyota isn’t beyond creating a few special edition models just for its North American market. Every example of the new GR Supra A91-CF Edition will be sold only in the United States — rejoice, JDM fanboys.
Toyota Lineup: Explore the Supra, 86, and more
Of course, there won’t be that many models to begin with. The special-edition Supra will have a limited run of 600 units, meaning it will be more likely to end up in a collector’s garage than in the hands of a wide-eyed Supra lover who grew up watching too many Fast and Furious movies.
Still, no matter who ends up at the wheel, the GR Supra A91-CF Edition is undeniably cool. It has lots of exposed carbon fiber trim, unique 19-inch matte black wheels, and a red Brembo brake package. The interior is two-tone leather and Alcantara in black and red.
Performance Tip: Tires have a major impact on performance
The best perk, at least from the perspective of someone who would want to track the thing, is the complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association. Said membership entitles owners to a one-day performance driving event with expert instructors who can show you how to properly extract all that the Supra has to give.
That’s about it for the list of features. As for the 2022 GR Supra in general, it’s largely unchanged from the 2021 model, which last year got a substantial power increase. For the new model year, the GR Supra gets a newly available red interior and standard heated seats, but that’s about it. If you’re looking for a reason to buy a 2022 GR Supra over the 2021 model, the A91-CF Edition is it.
Kurt Verlin was born in France and lives in the United States. Throughout his life he was always told French was the language of romance, but it was English he fell in love with. He likes cats, music, cars, 30 Rock, Formula 1, and pretending to be a race car driver in simulators; but most of all, he just likes to write about it all. See more articles by Kurt.