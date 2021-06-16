New Toyota Multimedia System Has a Virtual Assistant
Toyota has unveiled its next-generation multimedia system, which will feature a virtual assistant, over-the-air updates, and user profiles. More than 400 dedicated team members and business partners collaborated to develop the system since 2018, a process that has marked a “fundamental shift in the way we design products,” according to Daniel Hall, global chief UX designer for Toyota Motor North America Connected Technologies.
The new Toyota multimedia system will support touch screens ranging from 8 to 14 inches, all of which will retain a physical volume knob. It has a brand-new user interface, unique animations, and is designed to be used just like you use your smartphone: you can tap, touch, pinch, tilt, and zoom the screen using your fingers.
One cool feature is the implementation of user profiles. Your personalized settings for the infotainment system are stored on the cloud, which allows you to import them from a different vehicle. If you get behind the wheel of a second Toyota, you can use a manual login or a smart device like a phone, tablet, or smart key, to get your preferred settings.
The new system will also support over-the-air updates. When Toyota has a software update for the system, it can simply be rolled out via the cloud, eliminating the need for you to bring your car to the dealership for a manual update.
The virtual assistant is designed to work with the updated navigation system to enable natural voice commands and interactions. For example, you may say “Hey Toyota, I’m in the mood for coffee” and the car may generate options such as navigation instructions to the nearest coffee shop. Apple and Google already have their own assistants, which you can access via the built-in CarPlay and Android Auto feature, so we’ll have to see how Toyota’s stacks up.
“We want all of our customers to experience this in-vehicle advancement, and that is why this system will eventually be offered across our vehicle line-up — regardless of screen size or model grade. This is another first in company history,” said Steve Basra, group vice president of TMNA Connected Technologies.
