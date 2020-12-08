No Comments

A New Year’s Resolution for Your Car? Yes, It’s a Thing!

A major part of welcoming the coming year — apart from staying up late and drinking too much — vowing to make the new year better than the concluding one. Oftentimes, such resolutions pertain to ourselves, like our physical self-care or attitude improvement. But, you can also make a New Year’s resolution for your car.

Why do people make New Year’s resolutions for their cars?

Your car is more than a daily mode of transportation; it’s a major investment, so you should get the best possible return on investment for it. Neglecting your car’s well-being — just like you may neglect your own — can progressively reduce its condition and drastically shorten its lifespan.

Making a New Year’s resolution for your car requires committing to it in ways that preserve its condition, whether that involves its maintenance, your treatment of it, or your attitude toward it. Caring for your car ultimately is caring for your safety and your finances, so stop those bad maintenance and driving habits!

What are some good automotive resolutions to make?

These are some car-related resolution ideas you could make this year:

Keep up with important maintenance: You want to make sure that your car lives to see another year, so keeping the fluids topped off, tires rotated, and engine oil clean. Routine maintenance will keep it running smoothly every day.

Get a new set of tires: If you've been riding on the same tires for years and they're as smooth as a bald man's head, it's time to dig into your wallet and pay for a safe, durable set of new tires.

Wash and wax frequently: Keeping your car clean might not seem like a big deal, but it's important for preventing rust and rapid deterioration. Scrub it every couple of months and add a new coat of wax every season.

Pay off the rest of your loan: If you're still making payments on your car, it's time to pay off the remaining principal so you officially own it and aren't paying any extra on interest.

Give it a makeover: A new year deserves a new look. Put some money and pride in your car's appearance by investing in new accessories (like all-weather floor mats) or a new paint job.

Read the owner's manual: Have you ever read through your car's owner's manual? You should! You can learn a lot of important info about your car and its functions. Take an evening to discover what secrets your car is hiding.

Making the right resolutions will get you the best performance, the most enjoyment, and the longest lifespan out of your vehicle for years to come.

So, on New Year’s Eve, when you commit to making a greater effort in your marriage or your financial habits, make a pledge for your car’s sake too. That way, it’ll still be around to see another ball drop next December.