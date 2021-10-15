No Comments

Next-Gen Silverado and Sierra Trucks to Arrive in 2025

The 2022 Silverado High Country, ZR2, and LT

Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors recently unveiled a refreshed version of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 — but now the automaker is looking ahead to the next generation of Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, scheduled for a 2025 release.

Light Duty or Heavy Duty? How to pick the truck size that best matches your needs

According to a report by GM Authority, GM President Mark Reuss confirmed a 2025 debut for both full-size truck models in a recent meeting with investors.

The next-gen Silverado and Sierra will come equipped with new powertrains. They’re also expected to cut emissions by 10 percent — in keeping with the automaker’s push to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2040.

Beyond this, not much is known about what GM is planning for its next generation of full-size pickups. It’s also not clear yet how the upcoming Silverado EV will fit into the next-gen Silverado lineup.

Details on the new Silverado and Sierra likely won’t be forthcoming for quite awhile, but in the meantime, there’s plenty to know about the refreshed versions that will arrive later in the 2022 model year. The 2022 Silverado 1500 was unveiled last month, and the 2022 Sierra 1500 should make its debut later in October.

The 2022 Silverado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Silverado 1500 shows off a new grille, new front fascia, and additional exterior paint options. Inside, higher trims receive a fully redesigned cabin with new seats, a reshaped dashboard and center console with a 13.4-inch touch screen, and more available color schemes.

The Chevy Safety Assist package comes standard on all 2022 Silverado trims. The top-of-the-line High County trim gets GM’s cutting-edge Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.

The Silverado ZR2 trim is all-new for 2022, providing boosted off-road capabilities and features like an exclusive suspension, one-pedal Terrain Mode, ski plates, and off-road tires. Across the rest of the lineup, the 2.7-literturbo engine boasts more torque while the Duramax turbodiesel can tow more weight.

See our coverage at The News Wheel for more information on the Silverado, Sierra, and other GM truck models.