Next-Gen Toyota Mirai Debuts in Quebec

Photo: Toyota

Earlier this month, before society ground to a halt, the next-gen Toyota Mirai made its Canadian debut at the Québec City International Auto Show. With people urged to stay home not long afterward, it’s possible the Mirai may be the last new car some people have seen since — and, well, we can think of worse fates.

The second-generation Mirai is a significantly new take on Toyota’s hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle concept. Where before the Mirai was a sedan, it now features a coupe-inspired body that’s longer, wider, and lower to the ground than before. The aerodynamic bodywork is evocative of a sports car, proving that even a zero-emissions ride can be truly stylish.

Toyota also changed the drivetrain from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, enhancing handling and, more importantly, making it possible to do donuts. Ever wanted to do donuts in a car that emits nothing but water vapor? Now you can.

The 2021 Mirai is not only more nimble but more powerful as well, delivering a projected 30 percent increase in range over the current model. This would give it a driving range of approximately 655 kilometers.

“Toyota and the province of Québec keep transforming the automotive industry to introduce the second generation Mirai, a hydrogen powered fuel-cell vehicle and an electrified option for Quebecers,” said Toyota Canada’s Jocelyn Daneau at the auto show.

“Already, thanks to this partnership, dozens of cutting edge, practical and very clean Toyota Mirai sedans are on the road in Québec, and the next generation Mirai will inspire even more people to embrace the hydrogen-powered future.”

Inside, the next-gen Toyota Mirai is similarly upgraded. It features a 12.3-inch touch-screen display with navigation, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, high-quality materials, a digital rearview mirror and a clean look that better fits the exterior’s sleek new design.