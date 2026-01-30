The Next RS5 Is Going Plug-in Hybrid, Audi Finally Confirms

A few years ago, the idea of an RS-badged Audi whispering through a parking garage on electric power alone would’ve seemed absurd. RS meant noise, urgency, cylinders, not kilowatts. And yet, here we are. The future has caught up with one of Audi Sport’s most emblematic models, and it’s not just knocking at the door, it’s plugging in.

The next Audi RS5 won’t be the coupe you once knew. Nor will it rely solely on combustion to define its identity. Slated for release later this year, the new model will break new ground for the brand as the first plug-in hybrid RS vehicle, a milestone Audi didn’t shout about, but quietly confirmed through a now-altered LinkedIn post. And that subtlety might be telling.

Audi Sport Enters a New Chapter

For years, the RS5 has served as a kind of sweet spot in Audi’s performance catalog. Not as brutish as the RS6, not as compact as the RS3. Balanced, sharp, and unmistakably Audi. But with Euro 7 emissions rules tightening the noose, even the sportiest of Audis can’t avoid the march toward electrification.

Now, for the first time, Audi Sport will launch an RS-badged plug-in hybrid. No official figures yet, but according to CarBuzz, the new RS5 is expected to combine the familiar 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor, bringing total system output beyond 600 horsepower. That would comfortably outgun the current RS5’s 444 hp, putting it into territory once reserved for the RS6. It’s a big step, but not a surprising one.

Audi RS5 – © Shutterstock

Weight, Power, and Trade-Offs

There’s always a trade-off. Motor1 notes that the battery-equipped A5 PHEV Avant already creeps past 2,000 kg, and the RS5 will likely tip the scales even further. Expect added complexity, some weight gain, and the need for Audi’s engineers to manage dynamics more carefully than ever.

On paper, it sounds like a lot of car, possibly too much, but context matters. The RS5 is moving into a segment where hybrid powertrains are fast becoming the norm, not the exception. Think of the AMG C63 S E Performance, which blends four cylinders and hybrid tech to reach 671 hp. Or the BMW M3, now available with all-wheel drive and creeping ever higher in output and weight.

© Shutterstock

No More Coupe, No More Cabriolet

There’s another shift, and it’s not just mechanical. The next RS5 will come only as a Sportback and wagon, no coupe, no convertible. Audi has quietly moved away from two-door performance cars, letting go of the TT and R8, and now slimming the RS5 lineup to more practical shapes.

In Europe, both Sportback and Avant (wagon) variants are expected. But in the U.S., Audi fans will likely get just the five-door fastback. Given American preferences and low wagon demand, that’s no surprise, but it does mark a philosophical change. Performance, now, is being dressed in a more versatile suit.

What Audi Isn’t Saying Yet

We still don’t know the size of the battery, nor the electric-only range, nor if the system will allow for significant EV driving on its own. Audi hasn’t said much, and the original post was probably premature, it was swiftly edited to remove the hybrid mention, though not before screenshots were shared.

Even so, the timing fits. The new A5 has already been revealed. Prototypes of the RS version have been spotted testing. And Audi has committed to launching the car before the end of the year, with 2026 as its first full model year.

Context Matters, and the Timing Too

It’s easy to see this as a compromise. But it’s better understood as a recalibration. Audi isn’t walking away from performance, it’s evolving it. With electrification pressure mounting, this RS5 may represent the last chapter for six-cylinder RS cars before downsizing or full electrification takes over.

At the same time, a final RS3 GT could be in the works, possibly powered by the much-loved 2.5L five-cylinder. That engine may not survive the decade, but Audi seems keen to give it a proper sendoff.