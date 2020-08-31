No Comments

NHTSA Gives Recall Alerts Through the New SaferCar App

Photo: The News Wheel

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is introducing the new SaferCar mobile app. This smartphone app notifies you when your vehicle has a recall so you can make a service appointment as soon as possible.

Features of the SaferCar app

The SaferCar app is available to download on both Android and iOS devices. Once you have the app, you can input your vehicle, trailers, tires, car seats, and equipment information in a virtual garage. If you don’t want to manually input details, you can also scan your Vehicle Identification Number. Your personal information will only be stored on your smartphone and won’t be shared with the NHTSA so that you can have a private user experience.

Each day after you set up your virtual garage, the app will check to see if there’s a safety recall. If an automaker issues a recall on your vehicle, the app will quickly send you an alert. As such, you will be able to learn about these recalls earlier than you would if you simply waited for an automaker to mail you a notice.

The app will also let you know about the dealerships closest to your location so you can schedule a parts replacement upon learning about the recall. By making the process of learning about recalls and scheduling service more convenient, the NHTSA may be able to reduce the number of vehicles on the road with unrepaired recalls.

In addition to providing recall information, the app also gives you access to other NHTSA tools. These include the 5-Star Safety Ratings, car seat inspection, car seat finder, and an area to report safety issues.

If you’d like to learn more about the new SaferCar app or how to download it onto your smartphone, head here.