Nico Hülkenberg Back in F1 for Silverstone

Nico Hülkenberg driving for Force India, before it was called Racing Point

Photo: Nic Redhead via CC

The first two practice sessions of the Formula One British Grand Prix got underway today at Silverstone, and in the Racing Point RP20 was none other than Nico Hülkenberg, a man who had been, until yesterday, retired from the sport.

Replaced by Esteban Ocon at Renault and thus out of a drive for 2020, Hülkenberg was called up on Thursday afternoon after Sergio Pérez tested positive for COVID-19. Pérez, who is currently 5th in the driver’s standings, will be unable to participate in either of the races taking place at Silverstone, this Sunday and the next, because of government regulation mandating a 10-day isolation period.

Hülkenberg, who has been self-isolating in Mallorca, had just landed in Germany to do a sports car test when he got the call. Four hours later, he arrived at Racing Point’s U.K. factory and was up until 2 a.m. this morning for a seat fitting. He jumped in the team’s simulator at 7 a.m. to get warmed up for the first practice session and in the meantime, also had to drop by the circuit to get tested — and the team had to get him a contract, a super license, and a suit that fit.

Ultimately, his return was approved only 15 minutes before practice began at 11 a.m.

This is a huge chance for Hülkenberg, who holds the undesirable record of having the most starts in F1 without a podium finish. Though always well rated, he was never signed by any of the big teams and only ever had four real chances at a podium in his F1 career, crucially missing an important one last year at his home grand prix that would have secured his seat at Renault.

Though Racing Point had an agreement with Mercedes, its engine partner, to use the German team’s reserve drivers should the need arise, it turned to Hülkenberg first. He was likely the most experienced, up-to-speed driver not currently in F1 — besides perhaps Fernando Alonso — and had a strong relationship with the team, having raced for it from 2011-2012 as well as 2014-2016.

The Mercedes reserve drivers included Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutiérrez, but the former is competing for a potential championship win in Formula E this weekend. Gutiérrez, meanwhile, has been out of F1 for longer than Hülkenberg and is also much less familiar with the team. On such short notice, the choice was an easy one for Racing Point.

Amusingly enough, Hülkenberg was thus thrust into the fastest F1 car he has ever driven in his F1 career. The RP20, both humorously and derisively called the “pink Mercedes,” has shown itself capable of being the second-quickest car on the 2020 grid. Until today,k Hülkenberg has never before driven for a team better than distant fourth.

In other words, if he can get up to speed quickly — not a minor feat by any means — Hülkenberg may get his best chance yet at finally earning the podium finish that has eluded him for so long.