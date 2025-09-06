Nissan Is Finally Giving the Manual Sports Car Enthusiasts Have Been Waiting For

Since the Z nameplate’s return in 2023, fans have applauded the inclusion of a six-speed manual in the base model. But the decision to release the Nismo variant—the car’s most performance-focused version—without a manual gearbox drew immediate backlash. For a brand celebrated for driver engagement, leaving out a stick shift in its halo sports car seemed out of touch.

Now, with the automatic-only GT-R officially discontinued and pressure mounting from the enthusiast community, Nissan appears to be recalibrating. The announcement came directly from Christian Meunier, Chairperson of Nissan Americas, who confirmed during a podcast interview that “we have a NISMO manual transmission coming,” as reported by Automotive News.

A Course Correction Shaped by Demand

The initial launch of the Z Nismo in 2023 surprised many with its single transmission option: a nine-speed automatic. That choice clashed with the expectations surrounding the car’s driver-oriented upgrades, including a 420-hp twin-turbo V6, limited-slip differential, stiffer suspension, and improved braking system.

According to Gear Patrol, Nissan had previously stated that it would consider a manual option if demand was strong enough. That moment appears to have arrived. As Meunier’s remarks suggest, the company is finally acting on feedback it had been collecting since the model’s debut.

This reversal reflects a broader dynamic in the sports car market, where niche but vocal communities can influence product planning. By admitting that a manual version is in development, Nissan has not only validated years of enthusiast frustration but also opened a path toward re-establishing trust among its core fanbase.

What's the future of manual gearboxes? Not dead yet, as @Nissan confirms that its high-performance Z NISMO sports car will offer a manual transmission option. pic.twitter.com/VRPL8mpqu9 — Expert Car Reviews🚘 (@CarReviewExpert) September 5, 2025

Market Positioning and Comparative Momentum

The addition of a manual gearbox comes at a time when the Z is outperforming some of its key rivals in the U.S. As mentioned in Gear Patrol, Nissan sold 3,789 units of the Z by the end of Q2 2025, far ahead of the Toyota Supra’s 1,231 sales in the same period.

While the Supra faces the end of its lifecycle, Nissan‘s decision to expand the Z’s appeal with a manual Nismo could further shift the competitive balance. Especially in a segment where driver involvement and tactile performance remain selling points, the move could attract buyers who felt alienated by the original spec sheet.

The transmission itself is expected to be the same six-speed manual found in other Z trims, aligning performance across the model range while avoiding additional development overhead. It’s a strategic update rather than a mechanical overhaul—but one that carries weight with the audience it targets.

Unclear Timing but Growing Anticipation

Despite the announcement, Nissan has provided no official timeline for the manual Z Nismo’s release. As noted by Gear Patrol, the 2026 model year order forms do not yet list the option, which suggests the manual variant might not arrive before 2027.

This delay could frustrate some buyers ready to place orders, but it also gives Nissan time to position the update as a centerpiece for the next product cycle. It’s a reminder that, even when demand is clear, engineering and production constraints still shape how quickly automakers can respond.

For now, the Z lineup remains available in its current configurations, with prices starting at $42,970 for the base model and rising to $65,750 for the Nismo. Whether buyers choose to wait or act now, the message from Nissan is clear: the manual isn’t dead—not yet.