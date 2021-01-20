No Comments

Nissan Reveals Pricing for the 2021 Armada

Photo: Nissan

The flagship full-size SUV in the Nissan lineup, the 2021 Armada, now has an official price tag in the U.S. The large Armada, which is now available at dealerships across the country, boasts a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $48,500 for the base trim level, S. Move up a level to the SV and expect to pay $52,500. The SL trim features an MSRP of $55,900 while the Platinum trim raises the bar to $64,900.

The 4×4 configured S trim has an MSRP of $51,500 while the SV trim boasts a $55,500 MSRP. The SL trim with 4×4 and the Platinum trim with 4×4 features MSRPs of $58,900 and $67,000, respectively.

“The new Armada is an amazing go-anywhere adventure vehicle, combining the best of Nissan design, engineering, and family utility,” said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. “It’s a workhorse, a luxury club lounge, and an everyday joy to own and drive.”

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan Armada

Under the hood of the 2021 Nissan Armada lurks a potent 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine that churns out 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. The 400 hp is a best-in-class standard rating. Another best-in-class rating for the 2021 Armada is its maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. When properly equipped with the available integrated Trailer Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control technology, the 2021 Armada confidently wields heavy loads. The tech also helps you feel more confident with your towing endeavors.

For an additional $1,990, you can upgrade the bold look of the Armada SL with the Midnight Edition package. This package clads interior and exterior elements in black.

The 2021 Nissan Armada also offers a comprehensive list of advanced safety features and driver-assist technologies as standard equipment. Under proper conditions, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Intervention monitors potential threats to your safety and the safety of others around you.