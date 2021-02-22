No Comments

Nissan Rogue Earns Best Midsize Utility Vehicle Title

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Rogue continues to dominate the most popular segment in Canada with a notable accolade for its 2021 model. The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada awarded the well-equipped SUV with the title of “Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021.”

A panel comprised of 100 automotive journalists cast its vote to honor the Rogue after putting the SUV through a series of tests and evaluations. As part of the judging criteria, the auto journalists examined the Rogue’s safety systems, convenience features, modern tech, and performance.

“We are honoured to accept this award from AJAC,” said Steve Milette, president of Nissan Canada Inc. “The all-new Nissan Rogue rose above the pack in a popular segment where the competition is fierce. This new generation of the Rogue meets consumers’ needs with its bold all-new design, upscale interior, exceptional driving dynamics, and an array of cutting-edge safety technologies fitted as standard.”

Since 2012, the Rogue has been the go-to choice for drivers in Canada, establishing it as the brand’s best-selling vehicle. With the win of Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada in 2021, the 2021 Nissan Rogue can now compete for the “2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year” award, which will be revealed next month.

What’s new for 2021

The Nissan Rogue is all-new for 2021. It features a revamped design, advanced tech for safety and connectivity, and a new powertrain. Under the hood of the 2021 Rogue pumps a more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The Nissan Safety Shield 360, which the automaker is making standard across many vehicles in its lineup, equips the 2021 Rogue with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assist technologies. Under proper conditions, the systems warn you of dangers, engage the brakes to help you minimize or avoid a collision, keep you moving safely in your lane, and manipulate the intensity of your headlights.