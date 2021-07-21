No Comments

Nissan Studio Debuts New Features on Six-Month Anniversary

2022 Nissan Pathfinder in the Nissan Studio

Photo: Nissan

New features at the Nissan Studio are making the consumer experience better than ever for drivers in Canada. Celebrating its six-month anniversary, the Nissan Studio provides a showroom for shoppers to experience virtually or in person.

“The concept of the Nissan Studio emerged out of a growing desire to provide consumers with an easy, safe way to explore the latest Nissan vehicles from the comfort of their own homes,” said Ken Hearn, director of marketing, Nissan Canada Inc. “Since the launch, we have experienced incredible success with the Nissan Studio, giving Canadians the opportunity to explore our models’ newest features and design updates from anywhere, at any time. Nissan Studio marks an exciting evolution to Nissan’s customer experience offering, and we’re excited to see what the next six months bring.”

2021 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

The virtual and in-person platforms now include the latest addition to the Nissan lineup, the redesigned 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Consumers have several ways to learn about the lineup when visiting the Nissan Studio online — chat with experts, participate in a group tour, or drop in for a one-on-one session. Consumers who want to limit their screen time, get a closer look at the lineup, ask questions about specific models, and enjoy the experience in person should head over to the Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. The retail location is open for visitors.

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

Whether you visit the Nissan Studio virtually or in person, you will have access to personalized vehicle tours. If you’re having trouble choosing among the 2022 Pathfinder, 2021 Rogue, 2021 Kicks, or 2021 Sentra, the Nissan Studio experts and tours can help you compare and contrast the models.

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

Once you have narrowed down your model, the Dealers Handoff functionality, a new feature of the Nissan Studio, will connect you to a Nissan dealership in your area so you can complete the purchasing process or learn more about your desired model.

Since its launch in December 2020, the Nissan Studio at NissanStudio.ca has recorded approximately 3 million impressions online.