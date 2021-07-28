No Comments

Non-GM Vehicles Now Have Access to OnStar Vehicle Insights

OnStar Vehicle Insights makes it easier for you to monitor the vehicles in your fleet, so you can ensure drivers are being both safe and productive. Now, General Motors is expanding the availability of this telematics solution so you can use it for both the GM and non-GM models in your fleet.

How does it work for non-GM models?

GM has created the OnStar Vehicle Insights Fleet Adapter, which you can plug into the OBD-II port of non-GM models, 2014 model year and older GM models, and GM models without OnStar hardware. After plugging it in, the adapter then needs to connect to the vehicle and the OnStar Vehicle Insights website or app. This will allow you to use the telematics solution on more GM vehicles and most non-GM vehicles.

What does OnStar Vehicle Insights include?

OnStar Vehicle Insights consists of an array of features. Its Vehicle Locator shows where fleet vehicles are in real-time and offers geofence boundary alerts. You can check the oil life, fuel efficiency, and mileage of vehicles as well as get notifications when they’re due for maintenance with Vehicle Health.

Driver Behavior gives an insight into your driver’s habits, letting you know when they’ve exceeded a stated speed limit or performed other actions. Performance Insights place data and trends on a dashboard, while Daily Trip Summaries show the trip history for each driver. Your drivers can also remotely unlock and lock their doors as well as start the engine from their phone using Remote Commands.

One new feature that everyone with the telematics solution can use is In-Vehicle Coaching. This can give verbal alerts to drivers regarding their braking, speeding, acceleration, and seat belt use. As the fleet manager, you can set these alerts to encourage drivers to make safe decisions.

You can now get OnStar Vehicle Insights and its Fleet Adapter plug-in in the U.S. and Canada.