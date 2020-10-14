No Comments

October Is National Pedestrian Safety Month Says NHTSA

Photo: The News Wheel

Pedestrian safety should be a priority 365 days a year, but for the month of October, it gets special attention. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation, October is the first-ever National Pedestrian Safety Month.

“With this designation of October as Pedestrian Safety Month, the Department is affirming its commitment to working closely with our state and local partners to make our roads safer for pedestrians,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

During the month of October, the NHTSA will focus on specific driving behaviors every week that pose significant dangers to pedestrians. The agency will also offer resources promoting pedestrian safety, available as social media posts and images, banner ads, and a downloadable brochure titled “Safe Walking Tips for Youth.” These tools, accessible here, are designed to help local community leaders bring awareness to and improve pedestrian safety in their cities, towns, or states. By identifying pedestrian safety issues, community leaders can develop a plan to correct them, adds the NHTSA.

“Collaboration will be key as we all work toward the shared goal of reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways. We must work together to make our roads safer for our most vulnerable road users — pedestrians,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

What’s next for the NHTSA?

The next safety survey on the horizon for the NHTSA is its National Survey on Bicyclist and Pedestrian Attitudes and Behaviors. It will be the agency’s third installment of the study, which examines the walking and biking habits of people. It will also test survey respondents’ knowledge of traffic laws. Survey takers will also have an opportunity to supply their thoughts on the current safety protocols and measures for bikers and walkers as well as how their community’s infrastructure performs.

