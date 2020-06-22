No Comments

Ohio Teen Drivers Can Expect Revamped Driving Skills Tests

Teen drivers in Ohio can take a modified driving skills test at select BMV locations this summer

This spring, quite a few DMV offices closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, some of them are starting to reopen.

That’s good news for teens in Ohio who have been waiting to take the driving skills test to get their driver’s license. Driving tests will look a bit different though, as ABC 6 News correspondent Karaline Cohen reports.

What you should know about the revamped tests

For starters, teen drivers will need to schedule their testing appointment online via the Ohio BMV’s website. The actual test will have some modifications, as well. BMV examiners will evaluate drivers’ skills from outside of the car while the driver navigates through a closed course set up in the BMV office’s parking lot.

Teens will also need to have a licensed driver sit in the front passenger seat for the duration of the test, as state registrar of motor vehicles Charlie Norman confirms. The examiner will use written and oral instructions to guide the driver as they complete the test.

Only select BMV locations are providing the driving skills test right now. As of now, here’s a list of the sites where you can take the evaluation so you can get your license.

Some things to keep in mind for the test

Before scheduling your driving skills test this summer, here are some helpful strategies to enhance your success.

Make sure you’ve practiced enough so you feel confident and comfortable behind the wheel

Use the vehicle you’ve been practicing in for the driving test

Arrive at the testing site earlier than your test’s scheduled time

Focus on driving well rather than on the test itself, to help you keep calm and composed during the evaluation

Remember to respect social distancing standards before, during, and after the testing process to keep the BMV examiner safe (e.g. wear a mask if you need to get closer than 6 feet to the examiner to discuss the evaluation beforehand or discuss your test results afterward)

