Oklahoma Man Quits His Day Job to Start a Free Car-Repair Service

It’s been two years since former Army paratrooper and helicopter mechanic Adam Ely and his wife founded Hard Luck Automotive Services, a nonprofit car repair service in Oklahoma City. Today, the charitable mechanic is still providing free vehicle repairs to locals who can’t afford to take their car to a corner shop or dealership.

Hard Luck Auto’s origin story

Per The Washington Post, the nonprofit started back in 2017 when Adam noticed a friend’s daughter needed vehicle service but lacked the funds to cover the expenses. He fixed her car for just $65, the cost of the parts, to spare her having to pay $400 to get it fixed elsewhere.

For a while, he juggled his day job working as a civilian aircraft mechanic with servicing needy residents’ vehicles. “It wasn’t long before my days off were busier than my days on the job. It was obvious to me that people were in need of some help.”

Adam and his wife soon decided that he should quit his civilian job and devote himself to running Hard Luck Auto full-time while she continued to work as a program manager at the nearby Air Force base. The couple express gratitude at being able to help car owners who need it.

Hard Luck Auto today

Adam’s nonprofit continues to thrive. He performs free car service for 25-30 clients each week, fixing a variety of problems including valve trains and alternators. Locals in the community have also supported, either financially or by supplying parts or labor.

He also helps coach the mechanics of the future, by letting high school students interested in becoming professional mechanics work on client cars. “I’m thrilled that they want to be car mechanics — we’re going to need them,” said Adam.

