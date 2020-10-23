No Comments

Online Driving Courses to Take During COVID-19 Lockdowns

Use online learning to sharpen your safe driving skills during the pandemic

Just because you’re driving less during the pandemic doesn’t mean you have to let your roadside skills get rusty. Learn some defensive driving strategies and feed your passion for driving when you take one of these online courses. No matter what your skill level or experience, you’re sure to find a program that’s right for you.

For new drivers

Defensive driving courses will help you build a stellar driving record

If you recently got your driver’s license, you might be searching for a course that will help you establish a solid foundation of safe driving skills. The National Safety Council has defensive driving and distracted driving courses that are worth taking. The former is available in 2-hour and 4-hour formats, while the latter is available in 45-minute and 90-minute formats. NSC also offers its premier safe driving course, Defensive Driving Course 10th Edition, if you prefer a longer and more comprehensive training on this topic.

I Drive Safely is another resource to explore to enhance your safe driving skills. Not only does it provide state-specific defensive driving courses, but it also has a handful of additional trainings that range from Teen Drivers Education and to driving lessons.

For young adults and traffic violators

Taking a driving course is a great first step in reforming poor driving habits

Photo: Robert Couse-Baker via CC

If you’re in your late teens or early 20s, consider taking the Alive at 25 course from NSC. It will coach you on how to make smart and legal driving decisions behind the wheel, so you can keep yourself and other drivers safe.

If your goal is to redeem a track record of reckless driving, sign up for NSC’s Chronic Offender training. This course will help you diagnose the needs you have that lead to poor driving decisions. It will also equip you with strategies for staying sober behind the wheel and make some positive changes as you build safer roadside habits.

For seniors

Learn helpful tips to overcome senior driving challenges so you can stay safe on the road

It can be challenging to get behind the wheel during your golden years. For one thing, modern vehicles have some confusing technology and new safety systems that you might be unfamiliar with. And if you’re enjoying a retired life phase, you might find that navigating rush hour and avoiding distracted drivers to be stressful.

AARP designed its Smart Driver online course just for you. Per AARP’s website, this course provides a refresher on some safe driving techniques. It also shares important info on how medication can impact your driving and some tips for adjusting your driving to compensate for certain physical limitations you might have.

