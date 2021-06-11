No Comments

The OnStar Guardian App Has Increased Availability

The OnStar Guardian app

Photo: General Motors

The OnStar Guardian mobile app made its debut in June 2020. Since then, it has provided access to OnStar safety services, allowing you to request roadside assistance or speak with an advisor with a few taps on your smartphone. In the United States and Canada, General Motors is now expanding the availability of this mobile app to every customer with a compatible Android or Apple device.

Learn More About OnStar: A look at the available services

How can you access the OnStar Guardian app?

Whether or not you drive a GM vehicle, you can now download and use the OnStar Guardian app on your smartphone. If you are an OnStar member in the United States or Canada and are enrolled in a Safety & Security plan, the app is included in your plan. If you don’t own a GM vehicle, you can try out the app for 30 days at no cost to you. After your 30 days are over, you and up to seven loved ones can continue using the app for $15 per month with a standalone subscription plan.

“As pandemic-related restrictions relax and people begin to travel again, we understand it is important that everyone feels protected and connected. That is why we are expanding this subscription offering based on our expansive insights,” said Santiago Chamorro, GM vice president of Global Connected Services.

Photo: General Motors

Starting this month, every time the app is downloaded, OnStar will also give $1 to the Alzheimer’s Association. This money will specifically go towards Alzheimer’s research, the improvement of healthcare and support, and the early detection of the disease.

GM is also adding new Location Status features to the app this month. You can now save your favorite locations and share them with others. Plus, you can get notifications whenever your friends and family depart or arrive at destinations. Other features that will continue to be on the app include Mobile Crash Response, roadside assistance, and access to an Emergency-Certified OnStar Advisor.

Staying Safe in Your Vehicle: A guide to dashboard lights

If you’d like to take a look at the OnStar Guardian app, you can download it through either the Apple App Store or Google Play, and then you can decide whether or not to sign up for the service.