Ontario Drivers Don’t Have to Worry About License Expiration Dates during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit pause on a lot of things, causing deadlines to come and go. If you’re worried about the expiration date on your driver’s license, worry no longer. Well, as long as you’re a driver in Ontario, you can effectively disregard a March 1, and beyond renewal notice.

According to the Ontario government website, “Based on the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to stop the spread of COVID-19, all full-time DriveTest Centres and part-time Travel Point locations will be closed. The closures will take effect March 23, 2020, until further notice.”

The website further explains that the centre closures will not impact the validity of your driver’s license, including your G1 and G2 licenses, reports Driving.ca writer Coleman Molnar. If you’ve already paid your fee for taking the driver’s test, you won’t be out that money, either.

“The current ‘Fail to Keep Appointment’ penalty fee will be waived,” states the Ontario government website.

Drivers who are about to take the test may want to take the extension and use it to study and practice, Molnar suggests, since it doesn’t look like the testing requirement will go away any time soon.

“…it’s not the all-clear you might’ve hoped for if you’re reading this hoping Ontario would go the way of Georgia, which, in an effort to clear the backlog in the system, issued nearly 20,000 licenses to teens without making them first take a road test,” Molnar writes.

Molnar reports that the Ministry of Transportation is working to establish a plan for when road tests will resume.

Thankfully, this misguided solution in Georgia has been vacated. According to CNN news editor, Jamiel Lynch, the governor of Georgia has signed a new order that supersedes his previous order that teens with learner’s permits could get their driver licenses without having to take a road test.

“It calls for the Department of Driver Services to provide a process for all the drivers who have been awarded a license without previously completing a road test to be able to complete one no later than September 30,” she reports.

Experience on the road is essential to becoming a skilled and licensed driver. Hopefully, young drivers and their driving instructors will continue with driving instruction until testing resumes. This extra experience on the road will make the actual road test so much easier to ace.