Order Date Set for 2021 Tahoe and Suburban Diesel Models
The wait is almost over for drivers eager to get behind the wheel of the fuel-efficient, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe or 2021 Chevrolet Suburban diesel-powered models. Buyers should be circling November on their calendars, according to GM Authority writer Jonathan Lopez.
Powertrain options
Under the hood of all trim levels minus the Z71 of the 2021 Tahoe and 2021 Suburban is a 3.0-liter I6 LM2 turbodiesel Duramax engine paired to the GM Hydra-Matic 10L80 10-speed automatic transmission, equipped with direct injection and dual-overhead cams. The engine is rated at 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
The 2021 Suburban and Tahoe offer two additional engine options, both paired to the 10-speed automatic transmission that complements the available turbodiesel engine. The 5.3-liter V8 L84 generates 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque while the 6.2-liter V8 L87 is rated at 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe has seating options to accommodate seven to nine passengers. It boasts a maximum cargo capacity of 122.9 cubic feet, a best-in-class volume. Inside the cabin, the available Power Sliding Center Console provides plenty of space for items you prefer to keep close. A hidden storage drawer secures your valuables. The innovative console is a late availability feature. With 40 percent more legroom than its predecessors, the 2021 Tahoe offers better comfort to your passengers.
2021 Chevrolet Suburban
The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban caters to large families and offers maximum cargo room of 144.7 cubic feet, a best-in-class measurement. Keep journeys stress-free with the available Rear-Seat Media System. It features two 12.6-inch diagonal LCD HD touch screens, capable of displaying unique content. This means there’s no fighting over who gets to pick the movie or game.
Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Suburban
The updates in the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban make these full-size SUVs ideal for your busy family on the go.
