Orders Open for Diesel-powered 2021 Colorado and Canyon

The new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel is one of two newly-refreshed GM pickups hitting dealerships soon

As the second half of 2020 begins, General Motors’ recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is continuing. Thanks to extra precautions and sanitation, a number of factories have officially resumed production. This process has been ongoing since June, and the first 2021 models are finally rolling off the line. Those vehicles will be the diesel variants of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado and 2021 GMC Canyon.

The new 2021 Colorado and Canyon

Orders for the diesel-powered 2021 Colorado and Canyon opened to the public on July 15. Production on the two models began nearly three weeks ago on June 26 at GM’s Wentzville plant in Missouri. The pickups will be the firsts U.S.-built GM vehicles manufactured for the 2021 model year. While orders for their diesel variants were slightly delayed to allow for engine certification by the EPA and CARB, everything is now back on schedule.

The release of these diesel-powered pickups is actually a welcome surprise for fans of GM’s trucks. Several months ago, Chevy withdrew from Thailand’s domestic market. Thailand’s manufacturing operations included producing the turbodiesel 2.8-liter inline four-cylinder LWN Duramax engine used for the Colorado and Canyon diesels. Thankfully, GM Authority has reported that these engines won’t be disappearing anytime soon. According to the popular blog, GM International Director of Communications George Svigos informed them that there would be a “continued supply of 2.8-liter diesel engines for global vehicles.”

For those interested, these mildly-refreshed pickups also feature non-diesel engine options. Those options include the naturally-aspirated 3.6-liter V6 LGZ and the 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder LCV.

While the current second-gen Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon are still the basis of upcoming iterations, changes are quickly coming to both pickups. GM expects to introduce third-generation versions by model year 2023, which are said to feature a turbocharged 2.7-liter gas unit as their only engine option.