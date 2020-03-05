No Comments

Oregon Engineer’s New Traffic Light Timing Formula Means Longer Yellow Lights

Photo: The News Wheel

Late last year, we shared how Swedish engineer Mats Järlström was advocating for longer yellow lights in Oregon. This year, it looks like he’ll reap the reward for his efforts.

One engineer’s victory

"It didn't take an engineering license to realize that the formula for traffic light timing was flawed," says Mats Järlström, who fought and defeated Oregon's overzealous engineering licensing board. https://t.co/pOrsIkH2SA — reason (@reason) March 2, 2020

According to a press release from the Institute for Justice, the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) recently announced that it has approved Järlström’s new traffic light timing formula. This vote means longer yellow lights for American drivers and possibly for international ones. It’s good news for Järlström, who’s been fighting for this change for the past seven years.

The journey to establish a better formula

“It feels very good” to be vindicated, said IJ client Mats Järlström. “I also feel relieved to have reached this goal after investing so much time trying to convince so many entities that something was wrong and needed to be corrected.” https://t.co/L4ejpPfqQg — Institute for Justice (@IJ) March 2, 2020

It all started back in 2013 when Järlström’s spouse got a red light camera ticket. This inspired him to research how yellow lights are timed. Thanks to an electrical engineering background, he soon realized that the current formula didn’t factor in that drivers need to slow down before turning at intersections. He worked out a better formula which would give drivers more time to turn before the light changed to red.

He then shared his results and suggested revision with the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying. The Board responded by conducting a two-year investigation. It then fined Järlström $500 for publicly criticizing the current traffic light timing formula without having a Professional Engineer license. It also prohibited him from discussing his research and trying to promote it.

Järlström partnered with the Institute for Justice to fight the Board based on its infringement of the First Amendment. He called into question the legality of state-licensed experts holding a monopoly on exchanging ideas about any technical topic. He won the case in late 2018.

Safer intersections of the future

We’ll have to wait and see how soon intersections will start adopting the new timing formula so that traffic lights will stay yellow for longer. Järlström is just glad that it will soon spare Americans from getting red light tickets when making safe turns during yellow lights.

