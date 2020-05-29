No Comments

Organizational Accessories for Your 2020 Outlander

The 2020 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander has the intuitive technologies, family-friendly amenities, and spacious interior you need to enjoy drives with the whole family. Furthermore, the 2020 Outlander is available with numerous organizational accessories so you can keep the cabin neat, even when all the sits are filled.

Sports equipment carriers

The 2020 Outlander offers a carrier for bikes as well as a carrier for skis and snowboards. These carriers enable you to secure large sports equipment to the roof instead of storing it in the cargo area. As such, you can free up space inside the SUV for other gear.

Cargo Management System

The Cargo Management System helps keep the SUV neat and orderly. This collapsible and durable system can hold items both big and small, preventing them from moving around the cargo area during the journey. It even comes with four tote bags to carry your groceries.

The award-winning 2020 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Cargo mat and tray

If you intend to transport muddy soccer balls or sand-covered beach chairs, it’s a good idea to have a cargo mat or tray inside the cargo area. The carpet cargo mat lies flat inside the 2020 Outlander and protects the floor from dirt, while the foldable plastic tray makes it easy to clean spills and prevents liquids from seeping into the floor.

Cargo cover

If you have precious items inside your 2020 Outlander, you may want to keep them out of sight of nearby pedestrians. To do so, add a cargo cover, which can conveniently block the cargo area from the view of anyone outside the SUV.

Each of these organizational accessories can spruce up the 2020 Outlander and accordingly make family road trips less stressful. Nevertheless, even without adding anything to the SUV, you can still appreciate standard amenities that provide comfort and convenience to your drives.