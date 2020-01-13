No Comments

Oscar Mayer to Hire More Wienermobile Drivers

Being an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver is a challenging but rewarding job.

Looking for a transportation-themed job and have a passion for hot dogs? You might want to send in your resume to Oscar Mayer. The company recently announced that it is hiring more drivers for its Wienermobiles.

Athletic Performance: Learn more about the Buick Encore GX

If you land one of these roles, your official job title will be Oscar Mayer Hotdogger. And, according to The Drive, it will involve more than just driving. The role places a heavy emphasis on public relations. So, part of your daily duties will be to represent the brand at charities and grocery store events, as well as on TV and radio broadcasts, to increase audience engagement and attract new fans.

Per the official job posting on Oscar Mayer’s website, the position is a full-time paid gig that will last 12 months. Ideal applicants will have a BA or BS in marketing, advertising, communications, public relations, or journalism. Oscar Mayer is targeting college grads who have an extroverted, enthusiastic, and creative personality that will represent the brand confidently to a wide spectrum of people nationwide.

Buying Your First Car? Save money with a pre-owned vehicle from Kelley Buick GMC

Start your professional career off by traveling cross-country while advocating for Oscar Mayer hot dogs at public events.

Though being a Wienermobile driver definitely sounds like a fun way to step into the world of marketing while gaining new experiences on the open road, this job is pretty challenging to get due to the overwhelming number of applicants. The company itself claims that you have higher odds of becoming an astronaut than a member of the Hotdogger team.

But if you love traveling the country and want to jumpstart your marketing career with a unique first job, then becoming a Wienermobile driver might be the perfect fit.