No Comments

Our First Look at Nissan’s Plans for the Future

Photo: Nissan

Recently, Nissan revealed its plans for the next four years, which puts optimization, streamlining, and sustainable growth at the forefront. Here’s a look at how Nissan plans to make the next four years a productive and innovative part of the company’s history.

Take a Glimpse Into the Future: Check out this Nissan concept EV

Restructuring, cost reduction, and a greater emphasis on efficiency

Photo: Nissan

Nissan plans to trim the fluff from its operations. This will mean reducing its yearly production by about 20 percent. That’ll translate to a yearly production of 5.4 million vehicles. The automaker also wants to boost its facilities’ utilization rate north of 80 percent, to maximize profit and productivity.

Nissan also intends to trim its global selection of models in the coming years. The automaker intends to reduce its lineup from a nice 69 down to 55 or fewer models. Unfortunately, this will mean closing Nissan plants in Spain and Indonesia. On top of that, Nissan will collaborate with its alliance partners for a helping hand with resources, technologies, and designs. All of these changes aim to reduce the company’s fixed expenses by 300 billion yen, or about $2.8 billion dollars.

Putting the focus on key markets and products

Photo: Nissan

Instead of spreading its efforts thin across the globe, Nissan plans on focusing on its core markets in the coming years. This means pouring more resources into its operations in North America, China, and Japan, and exiting the market in South Korea and Russia.

While Nissan intends to streamline its operations, the automaker plans on bringing us 12 new models over the course of the next 18 months. On top of that, Nissan will also put more emphasis on its sports cars and electrified vehicles, as well as large and medium cars.

Nissan isn’t kidding about getting serious about EVs. The automaker plans to move a million EVs by the end of 2023, which will be aided by the release of two more EVs in the Japanese market. Plus, we can expect to see more high-tech driver-assist innovations from Nissan, including the expansion of ProPILOT semi-autonomous technology. By the end of the fiscal year 2023, Nissan wants this smart technology in more than 20 models and a total of 1.5 million vehicles.

Experience the Future of Car Shopping: Take a virtual test drive in a Nissan

If you’re looking for the latest Nissan news, check back with The News Wheel.