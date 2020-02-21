No Comments

Over 4,900 Simracers Compete in Porsche Esports Supercup Qualifying

More than 4,900 simracers have already participated in the qualifying rounds for the Porsche Esports Supercup, an online competition that will span 10 races over the course of five months in 2020, using the iRacing video game.

This is already more than twice the amount of people who attempted to qualify for the inaugural season of the Porsche Esports Supercup, which Australian simracer Joshua Rogers won last year.

Rogers will return to the series to defend his title against both former rivals and fresh faces. Like in 2019, a total of 40 drivers will participate in the 2020 competition: the top 20 drivers from last year’s cup and the top 20 drivers at the end of the current qualifiers.

Qualification will end on March 2, and competition is fierce. Formula 1 superstar driver and Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen is currently ranked 20th in the qualifiers. Verstappen is well-known to play and stream iRacing in his spare time, oftentimes with fellow F1 driver Lando Norris.

Most of the 2020 races will run parallel to the real championship rounds of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, which are held as support events to F1 races held in Europe. The virtual championship will be held at famous tracks the likes of Donington, Le Mans, Nürburgring and Spa, all laser-scanned for the best possible detail and realism.

The first race will take place on May 2 at Circuit Park Zandvoort, which incidentally is making a return to the F1 calendar this year. The season finale will take place on September 19 at Monza.