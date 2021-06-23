No Comments

Paul Walker’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Supra Sold for Record $560,000

As far as movie cars go, few are as recognizable as Paul Walker’s iconic orange 1994 Toyota Supra MKIV — and it just sold for a record $500,000 dollars at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas (plus another $60,000 in auction fees).

First featured in the 2001 film The Fast and the Furious, the car is probably best known for making a Ferrari driver look like a punk. In the movie, the Supra is touted as a “10-second car,” though the real thing is actually bone stock, which means its quarter-mile time is much closer to 15 seconds. After all, you don’t want to risk any mechanical problems when filming.

It’s not even a manual, making all of the Fast and Furious gear-shifting memes even funnier. Still, we doubt the new owner spent half a million dollars to drive it. With its coat of Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange Pearl and “Nuclear Gladiator” decal, its presence in a garage alone should give the owner clout over all JDM fanboys around the world, a power of a magnitude that may never be surpassed.

Built by a former stuntman and custom builder named Eddie Paul, the car returned in 2 Fast 2 Furious as “Slap Jack’s Supra.” It has a 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter turbo inline-six engine under the hood, 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels, an APR aluminum biplane wing, and Bomex front spoiler and side skirts.

The Supra craze existed long before Paul Walker drove this one on the big screen, but the orange Supra has no doubt become one of the most iconic cars in film history, if not auto manufacturing history in general. And the car’s value is only going up. In 2015, an original Fast and Furious Supra sold for $185,000 at auction. By the time the series ends in 2024 after a whopping 11 movies have been released, who knows what it will be worth?