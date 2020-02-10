No Comments

“Pawn Stars” Joel Magee Owns Rare Chevy Camaro Hot Wheels Worth Over $100K

Some Hot Wheels models are worth more than others, as Joel Magee experienced firsthand with his Camaro prototype model

Though collecting Hot Wheels cars is a common pastime for many car-loving toy enthusiasts, not everyone can boast that their collection includes a rare car worth the price of two Chevy Corvettes. But celebrity toy collector Joel Magee from “Pawn Stars” can. He recently discovered that a Hot Wheels Camaro in his possession was worth way more than he had thought.

The story

Celebrity toy collector Joel Magee has acquired one of the rarest Hot Wheels cars ever made, and it may be worth an astronomical amount: https://t.co/lJ5HSPEKsE pic.twitter.com/QWCXH4a7pG — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) February 9, 2020

Per Magee, the car originally sold for 59 cents when it was new. Now, it’s worth at least $100,000 — possibly more. Motor1’s Anthony Alaniz adds that this model is a white enamel-covered prototype for 16 limited edition Chevy Camaros that Mattel released in 1968. As rare as these Camaro models are, the prototypes are even rarer. Only a few prototypes reached retailers.

Magee expressed joy at learning the appraised value of this exclusive model car. “I’ve collected toys forever and this Hot Wheels Camaro is the Holy Grail of collectibles. I am beyond excited to have found it to add to my vast collection.”

Collecting tips from Magee

If you’re a Hot Wheels collector, Magee says that you’ve got a slim chance of finding another prototype similar to the Camaro one. For a rare model like that, you usually need a personal connection with a worker from either the California or Hong Kong-based original Hot Wheels factories.

Still, there are some lucrative models to look out for that are a bit easier to find. Magee confirms that an early Hot Wheels Redline Oldsmobile 442 manufactured in 1969 or 1970 could net you in the range of $200 to $400. Hot Wheels red-line cars, the ones with red lines on the wheels, are another model to keep your eyes peeled for.

For more exciting Hot Wheels news, read about Mattel’s Hot Wheels id, a product that harnesses NFC tech so you can track car race times and speeds via your smartphone. Or view this news clip to watch Magee in action as he shares his collecting expertise and passion with “The Morning Blend” team.

