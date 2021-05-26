No Comments

Performance Vehicle of Texas is the 2021 Toyota Supra

Photo: Toyota

The new 2021 Toyota Supra was named Performance Vehicle of Texas in the Texas Auto Writers Association’s 2021 Auto Roundup. This is one of the most coveted awards in the industry and involved the scrutiny of 40 journalists who evaluated 35 different cars at the Texas Motor Speedway as part of the annual spring event.

Returning after a nearly 20-year absence, the fifth-generation Toyota Supra was launched as a 2020 model and earned praise for its handling dynamics. However, somewhat unusually, Toyota wasted no time making the Supra even better, and for the 2021 model year, the Japanese sports car benefited from a substantial powertrain upgrade.

Under the hood, it features an inline 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine developed in partnership with BMW. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and develops 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. But for TAWA, the car’s handling stole the spotlight.

“Attendees that test drove the Supra took note of its speed, agility and performance combined with its electric power steering and vehicle stability control which makes it ideal for quick transitions and tight turns,” Toyota wrote in a press release.

TAWA journalists also evaluated cars’ value, personal appeal, interior, and exterior. The tested Supra featured 14-way heated power-adjustable black leather-trimmed sport seats and a 12-speaker JBL audio system. In addition to its performance, it was praised for its array of safety features, which include dynamic radar cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring.

The 2021 Toyota Supra starts at $51,090, but it’s offered with a 255-horsepower variant that starts at only $43,090 for drivers seeking a more budget-friendly car that still delivers top-notch performance.